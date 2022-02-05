Suspect sought in Pike County store robbery

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Zebulon Highway in the Pikeville community of Pike County on February 03, 2022 at approximately 08:07 p.m.

KSP investigators responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated a man entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Investigators are still searching for the man and asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711 .

Trooper Cody Stiltner is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.