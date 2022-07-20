Suspect search after attempted kidnapping in Laurel County

The Sheriff's Office says a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are searching for a suspect after an attempted kidnapping Tuesday on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground.

Investigators say a 10-year-old girl was walking on the trail when a man allegedly grabbed her by the arms from behind and tried to force her to go with him. According to deputies, the victim was able to break free and run to safety at the guard station.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is described as:

-A White male

-5′ 10″ – 6′ 00″

-Slender build

-Brown or Dark Brown hair

-Orange/Red shirt and khaki cargo shorts

-Green back pack

-Tattoos on his legs

Multiple law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, but the search continues for him. Anyone with information about the suspect, please call 911 or contact the London-Laurel Communications Center at 606.878.7000 or the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606.864.6600.