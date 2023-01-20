Suspect in multi-county I-75 pursuit has bond set at $1 million

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The suspect in Wednesday’s multi-county police chase that ended on I-75 in Laurel County appeared in court Friday for the first time.

David Reed, of Florida, had his bond set at $1 million. He’s being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

His next court appearance is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.

Reed was arrested by state troopers after he allegedly took police on a three-county chase with a dead body in the back of his car.

The victim in the car was identified Thursday night as Rachel Carder, of Huntington, West Virginia.

Reed faces several charges including murder-domestic violence, abuse of a corpse and fleeing-evading police.

