KSP: Dead body found in vehicle involved in I-75 pursuit

A woman’s body was found inside a car in Laurel County after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning, Kentucky State Police say.

Around 10 a.m., KSP tried to pull a man over who they say was driving in “a careless manner” on I-75 in Madison County. The man driving pulled over, but once police were at his window, he allegedly fled.

The suspect, who has not been identified yet but is said by police to be from Florida, led them into a pursuit through Madison County into Rockcastle County and then ended in Laurel County when he hit a police cruiser.

After he was arrested, police searched his vehicle and found a woman’s dead body in the back, according to KSP.

Police say they don’t know the identity of the woman or the driver yet.

