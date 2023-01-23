Suspect in Gerald Drive shooting arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The suspect in last week’s shooting on Gerald Drive was arrested Monday.

According to Lexington police, Grm’yko Chenault was arrested around 4 p.m. and is charged with assault – 2nd degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting on Jan. 17.

Chenault allegedly shot a man in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. The man who was shot showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police first issued a press release on the day the shooting took place for Chenault. He was found seven days later.

Chenault is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.