Man shot Tuesday morning on Gerald Drive, Lexington police looking for suspect(s)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man who was shot on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department, officers arrived at the hospital around 7:09 a.m. to investigate the circumstances around a man who was shot.

The man was shot outside a home in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.

No suspect(s) have been arrested as of publishing time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.