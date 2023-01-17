Man shot Tuesday morning on Gerald Drive, Lexington police looking for suspect(s)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man who was shot on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
According to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department, officers arrived at the hospital around 7:09 a.m. to investigate the circumstances around a man who was shot.
The man was shot outside a home in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
No suspect(s) have been arrested as of publishing time.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.