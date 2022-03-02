Suspect in fatal home invasion makes first court appearance

Shannon Gilday is accused of breaking into the home of a former lawmaker and shooting and killing a woman in her bed

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shannon Gilday, the suspect in a fatal home invasion, made his first court appearance today.

Gilday is accused of killing 23-year-old Jordan Morgan when he broke into her family’s home on Willis Branch Road in Madison County on February 22.

Gilday appeared virtually from the Madison County Detention Center. He’s charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder. Gilday pleaded not guilty at Wednesday’s arraignment.

His next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 9.