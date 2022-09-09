Officer shot, suspect dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)
9/9/22, 7:45 a.m.
A suspect in an officer-involved shooting has died.
Lexington police say officers were dispatched around 10:43 p.m. Thursday to the Extended Stay America in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road. When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he fired a gun at the officers and officers returned gunfire.
An officer was shot and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’s in stable condition.
The suspect was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Kentucky State Police are now investigating the incident and more updates are expected to be released later Friday morning.
9/9/22, 1:03 a.m.
A Lexington police officer was shot while responding to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night.
According to the department’s social media pages, the officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say this is still an active investigation, and to expect a high police presence in the area.
This is a developing story.