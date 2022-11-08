Suspect arrested in October Bryan Avenue stabbing death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue in October.

According to Lexington police, Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown and is suspected of the Oct. 14 stabbing death of Wallace. He’s charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Around 11:43 that night, officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue for a man, later identified as Wallace, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.