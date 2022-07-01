UPDATE: Suspect in Floyd County shooting accused of killing 3 people, shooting multiple others

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 1, 2022 AT 8:06 A.M.

ALLEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting spree Thursday night in Floyd County is now facing multiple murder and attempted murder charges.

According to the Pike County Detention Center, 49-year-old Lance Storz was arrested and charged with two counts of murder of a police officer and one count of murder.

He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and one count of Assault, 1st Degree, on a service animal.

He’s expected in Floyd County Court at 9am.

According to our ABC affiliate WCHS, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said deputies attempted to serve papers to an individual around 5 PM and were met with gunfire.

The Floyd County Coroner was on the scene for several hours Friday morning.

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 1, 2022 AT 3:50 A.M.

ALLEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting last night in Floyd County killed and injured many people, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Kentucky State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired off KY Highway 1428 in Allen around 6:30 PM Thursday night.

KSP says when officers arrived, it was an active shooter situation. ABC 36 does not have a confirmed number of deaths at this time, but we do know the Floyd County Coroner has been on the scene since 12:30 AM. Investigators say both officers and civilians were injured.

Lexington Police say at least one person was transported from Floyd County to UK hospital in Lexington.

A dispatcher with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the sheriff was at a local hospital with the family of an officer who was badly hurt.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook asking people to pray for those involved and the families suffering loss:

“As reported earlier by different news media outlets, a deadly shooting has taken place tonight. An official statement from Sheriff will be released later. But for now he wants to thank everyone for your concern, texts, phone calls and most importantly your prayers. He asks that you please continue to pray for all of the men and women involved and the families who have suffered loss,” the Facebook post reads.

According to KSP, the shooter has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public.

“There will be a strong police presence in this area for a considerable amount of time moving forward so we ask the public to avoid this area if at all possible,” said KSP trooper Matt Gayheart.

At this time, KSP says it doesn’t know why the man opened fire, but that the investigation is being led by the Critical Incident Response Team.

The Floyd County Coroner and Kentucky State Police say they’ll be releasing more information throughout the morning.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 30, 2022 AT 10:51 P.M.

A shooting incident was reported by emergency crews in Floyd County Thursday evening. According to ABC affiliate WCHS, deputies said a suspect was in custody after multiple people were shot near Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

ATF Louisville said its’ Ashland and London offices responded to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person earlier this evening. ATF says Kentucky State Police is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.

Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement late Thursday night on social media, saying, “Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

According to WCHS, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said deputies attempted to serve papers to an individual around 5 p.m. and were met with gunfire. Hunt told WCHS that multiple people were injured in the incident.

