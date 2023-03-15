Survey: Which trail would you like to see added to Jacobson Park?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Jacobson Park is adding a new trail to its system, and Lexington Parks & Recreation officials want the public’s opinion on where that trail should go.

There are four options for the new trail:

Meadow Loop (yellow): a one-mile trail in the center of the park

Lakeside Loop (blue): a 1/2-mile trail on the edge of the lake

Playground Loop (pink): a 1/4-mile trail surrounding the playground by the lake

Peninsula Loop (green): a 1/3-mile trail on the left side of the park near the dock

The 12-question survey asks you to select which trail you’d like to see added and other things like what you like to do when you go to Jacobson Park, how often you visit the park, amenities you’d like to see along the trail and more.

The survey is open now until March 25.

To vote, head here: Jacobson Park Trail Survey