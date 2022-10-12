Survey: abortion key issue motivating US voters

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Abortion is a key motivator for U.S. voters in the midterm election.

A new survey finds about half of registered voters in the U.S. say they are more motivated to vote than they were in previous elections.

Abortion is on the ballot for at least four states, including California where voters will be asked whether the right to an abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution.

In Kentucky, legislators have proposed an amendment that wouldn’t allow state protection for the right to an abortion.

Women are especially motivated by abortion rights.

Three in 5 women ages 18 to 59 say the Supreme Court decision is a motivator to head to the polls next month.

Nearly 9 out of 10 voters say that a candidate’s position on issues they care about is a major factor in making a decision.

The economy is the top issue for Republicans, and abortion is the top issue for Democrats.