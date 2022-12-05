Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Supreme Court is dedicating a portrait of retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo.

A public dedication ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that the portrait by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol.

Stumbo retired from the bench in 2017 after 26 years of service.

Officials say the Floyd County native was the second woman ever elected to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and was the first woman elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky without having first been appointed.