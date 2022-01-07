St. Claire Health out of monoclonal antibody therapies

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – St. Claire HealthCare announced Friday, that the health system’s allocation of monoclonal antibody therapies has been depleted requiring them to put requests for treatment on hold.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a rapid change in COVID,” said Will Melahn, MD, SCH’s Chief Medical Officer/ VP for Medical Affairs. “Not only are positive cases on the rise, but the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in our area.”

They say that while ‘Sotrovimab’, one of three monoclonal antibodies FDA-authorized for use in the United States, has shown to be effective against Omicron, supplies are extremely limited.

SCH says it had previously administered REGEN-COV or bamlanivimab/etesevimab to patients, but these two therapies have proven ineffective against the Omicron variant. New shipments of the therapies ended on January 3rd.

“Unless Sotrovimab supplies increase or new monoclonal antibodies effective against the Omicron variant are released, we won’t be able to meet our patients’ demand for this therapy,” Dr. Melahn added.

SCH will begin accepting requests again for monoclonal antibody therapy as soon as additional supplies become available.