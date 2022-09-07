Sunshine and drier weather finally return

It’s been unsettled the past few days, thanks to a stubborn weather pattern that has brought scattered showers and thunderstorms. Almost all of central and eastern Kentucky locations have seen at least some rain since Friday.

We can expect a mostly clear night ahead. The one exception is the possibility of patchy dense fog that may form anywhere in central and eastern Kentucky, especially near sunrise. Be sure to put lots of space between yourself and the other cars around you on the road.

The cold front that brought the wet weather has now pressed to the south. In its wake, high pressure will take over Wednesday through Friday. This will allow drier and more comfortable air to return, along with sunshine.

On Wednesday, temperatures will reach the low 80s with only a slight chance of showers during the afternoon across far eastern Kentucky. Otherwise, step outside and enjoy the beautiful weather!

The low dew points will stick around through Friday, then southerly flow returns, and so does the muggy air for the weekend.

With the return of moisture on Saturday and Sunday, the chance of rain will increase too. The details of when and where the rain will fall are still unknown, so keep checking back for more updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Patchy dense fog possible. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the low-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows falling into the upper 50s to low-60s.