Summertime heat returns in a big way

After two days of much needed rain across central and eastern Kentucky, mostly sunny and warm conditions return to the forecast for your Tuesday. Morning fog will fade into sunny skies across central and eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs will be reaching the mid-to-upper 80s, with a small chance of a pop-up shower in southern Kentucky. The humidity really climbs into your Wednesday. Temperatures will be reaching the low-to-mid 90s and high dewpoints will pushing heat indices into the low 100s. This heat and humidity will fuel a few showers and storms late Wednesday night, a few of which could be on the stronger end.

More heat is on the way to close out the week. Mid-to-upper 90s are in the forecast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 100° high temperatures will not be out of the question Saturday and Sunday. Shower and storm chances do return late Sunday and Monday but we will likely being staying hot and humid regardless of the chance of rain. Make sure you are staying hydrated when you are out enjoying the summertime heat this weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a late evening storm chance. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s.