Summer-like heat ahead of a cooler weekend

Temperatures soar into the mid-80s on a summer-like Thursday across central and eastern Kentucky. The record high for Lexington is 85° and we should get very close to that.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the viewing area. This is due to low humidity and gusty winds that will lead to an increased fire risk. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.

However, changes are on the way for the weekend. Scattered showers and a storms will fire up Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances increase late Friday night into Saturday as a cold front pushes through the region. Latest trends show most of the heavier rain show be out of the region by mid-morning on Saturday. There will be another chance of pop-up showers Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly in eastern Kentucky. Overall, you shouldn’t expect Saturday to be washout.

Temperatures will be dropping during the day on Saturday, this will lead to a chilly Sunday. Sunday morning temperatures will be dropping into the mid-30s for many areas, with the wind making it feel evening colder. Below seasonal average temperatures will likely continue for the first half of next week.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase and mild. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.