Summer-like feel continues on Wednesday

If you’re loving this quiet and warm pattern, I have some great news! Yet another day in the low-to-mid 80s is on the way for your Wednesday. We will see some clouds early in the day but skies will be clearing into the afternoon. Overnight skies will remain generally clear. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight for many. Some in eastern and southern Kentucky could see temperatures fall as low as the upper 40s and low 50s. More sunshine is on the way for Thursday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees from Wednesday reaching the low 80s.

We are stuck with this quiet and warm weather thanks to an “Omega Block” pattern. An “Omega Block” forms when a ridge of high pressure becomes wedged between two upper level low pressures. It is given the name “Omega Block” because when the upper level pattern is plotted on a map , it resembles the uppercase Greek letter omega.

The upper level low pressure off of the east coast is actually the same system that moved through the region last weekend. This will actually track back westward at the end of this week and into the weekend bringing us the chance of showers and storms.