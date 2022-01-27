Students showcase work in “Works in Progress” art exhibit

Reception opening exhibit is Wednesday

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) — Morehead State’s annual sophomore art exhibit, “Works in Progress,” opens Wednesday, Feb. 2, with a reception in the Golding-Yang Art Gallery at 5 p.m.

Twenty students will exhibit pieces in the show, and a variety of media will be represented, including painting, drawing, sculpture, digital art and more.



“This is a chance for the sophomore students to begin learning what it is to exhibit their work in a formal art gallery,” said Melissa Yungbluth, director of the Golding-Yang Gallery and instructor of art. “They will also learn to frame and present their artworks in a formal manner as well as speak about the art they have created and their progress in their first two years at MSU.”



The Golding-Yang Art Gallery, located within the Claypool-Young Art Building, is a pivotal educational and cultural component of the Department of Art & Design, the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the MSU campus and the community at large. Through national calls for entries for both group and thematic exhibitions, the gallery showcases the work of primarily American contemporary artists in exhibitions curated by the gallery director with the advisement of faculty or through an independent juror.



The gallery is open to the public and hosts faculty and student exhibitions, including annual sophomore and senior shows that allow art majors the rare opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional venue. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required inside all MSU facilities.



For more information about MSU’s Department of Art and Design programs, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/art, email arde@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2766.