Students show off science projects at Kentucky American Water Science Fair

Nearly 400 students presented the 347 projects at Frederick Douglass High School.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some accomplished students of science in Fayette County were able to present their projects at the Kentucky American Water Science Fair.

Saturday, nearly 400 students presented the 347 projects at Frederick Douglass High School. The fair has been going on for 37 years, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic.

While some start on their projects at the beginning of the school year, some kids work on the projects for as long as a year or two, according to Fayette County Public Schools K-12 Science Instructional Specialist David Helm.

“It’s just so much fun to see the excitement of a 4th grader or 5th grader on their project and seeing what cool projects the high school kids are doing,” said Helm.

SCAPA fourth grader Patton Barlow-Fiero worked on a project that studied the effectiveness of different types of face masks.

“Well, I thought it would be fun to do something on masks, because it’s obviously affecting us during the pandemic. And I thought if I knew what masks were best it could help protect people,” said Barlow-Fiero.

The kids, whose age ranges from 4th grade to high school, have qualified for the event through receiving honors from their schools, or have gotten recognition for their projects.

According to Kentucky American Water, 124 student projects received awards Saturday.