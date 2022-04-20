Student’s mother accused of assaulting school bus driver in front of students

Shaconda Malone, of Oldham County, faces assault and other charges in the alleged attack

La Grange, Ky. (WTVQ) – The mother of an Oldham County student faces charges after investigators say she hit and spit on a school bus driver on the bus in front of students because the driver had removed the woman’s son from the bus for allegedly threatening him, according to WHAS 11.

This was reported Friday, April 15.

Police say they used a photograph of 33-year old Shaconda Malone from her son’s school records to positively identify her as the suspect in the reported bus driver assault.

The report says Malone was later arrested at her home.

Police say she became combative during her arrest, which included screaming obscenities at officers and trying to pull her arms away from officers after being handcuffed, according to the report.

She was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to WHAS 11.

She was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center.