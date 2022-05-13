Students from fall and spring classes graduate from KSU

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – More than 250 Thorobreds, comprised of students from both the fall 2021 and spring 2022 classes, officially became Kentucky State University alumni after proudly walking across the stage at Commencement Convocation Friday, May 13 at Alumni Stadium.

Among the graduates were 15 students who had maintained a grade point average of 4.0 or higher, along with 15 high school candidates from West Jessamine High School who earned their associate degree in liberal arts.

President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Dr. Harry L. Williams delivered the keynote address exclaiming that the future of the Class of 2022 would be bright because they are now a part of the Kentucky State University legacy.

“I can guarantee you that the faculty here have prepared you well for your journey. You are going to be successful. You are part of a legacy of greatness where you are going to thrive and provide yourself and your family with great opportunities.”

Williams shared seven keys with graduates to live by to lead a successful life.

Faith. Hold on to and don’t let anything rock your faith; it will sustain you when you go through storms.

Family. Your family will be there with you through thick and thin; they are here with you today. When you have difficulties, go back to the people that know you better than you know yourself for an encouraging word.

Have passion for your work. Never get a job where you say, “I hate going to work.” You need to be passionate about the work you do.

Set big goals. Write them down. Look at them every single day. Tell no one because some people will try to throw negative doubt in your head.

Be humble. When you are humble, you will get more than you ever imagined. God will open doors and blessings will flow more than you can ever imagine.

Be ready to say yes. People will ask you to do a lot of things. Sometimes we block our blessings when we say, “No.” Say, “Yes!”

Get up every day with a positive attitude. With a positive attitude, there is nothing that you can’t do.

Williams received the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters from Kentucky State.

Student Government Association President and Student Regent Jason Robinson welcomed the Class of 2022 and expressed his extreme gratitude for being able to serve the student body.

“For more than two years, you have seen the highs and lows of dual pandemics, political changes, and growing attention to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, such as Kentucky State University. Just as the world is returning to a sense of normalcy and familiarity so are you but in a different chapter of your life. Commencement means beginning. You have ended one series and are now ready to write the script for your life, leaving a mark for a prominent future.”

James Atkins represented the Golden Class of 1972 and advised graduates to remember that they received their start at Kentucky State; to always use their time, talents, and treasures to make the world a better place; and to return often to their alma mater and support her by recruiting future Thorobreds.

Accomplished National Recording Artist Kathy Taylor brought graduates to their feet with songs of praise and celebration during Commencement singing to them to raise their confidence.

Lancaster, Kentucky student-athlete Olivia Saylor provided the Valedictorian Address.

“When coming to Kentucky State 1,372 days ago, I felt like a one-man wolf pack and I’m sure I wasn’t the only one that felt this way. Along the way, we have met many people, made lasting friendships, created lifelong memories, and added new members to our wolf pack. As we leave KSU, remember that you can do whatever you set your mind to because you have already proven that today.”

Graduates were sworn into the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association by President Richard Graves and will receive one year of paid dues in KSUNAA.

Congratulations, Class of 2022!