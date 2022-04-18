Students evacuated from middle school after smoke reported in hallway

The school says J.D. Adams Middle School in Floyd County was cleared by the fire department and students returned to class

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The school day was temporarily interrupted at J.D. Adams Middle School in Floyd County on Monday morning after everyone was evacuated from the building as a precaution after smoke was reported in a hallway, according to a post on Facebook by the school.

The social media post says the fire department investigated and deemed the school safe, so students returned to classrooms from the city park across the street where they gathered after the evacuation. No injuries were reported.

The school thanked the mayor, Prestonsburg Fire Department, Prestonsburg Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg City Utilities, Chief of Instruction Brent Rose, PHS Mentor Jacob Rowe and all the faculty, students and staff at the school for keeping everyone safe.