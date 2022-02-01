Student’s baking skills to be honored, could be start of something big

Distinguished student honor a first for Northern Kentucky student

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Florence student will be honored Wednesday for her work to help others.

Gov. Andy Beshear will attend the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education award ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort for Kelly Elementary student Madison Pidgeon.

A fifth-grader, Pidgeon began her journey as a Distinguished Student by baking and decorating cupcakes. Her most significant project has been Eli’s Cupcake Cart where she baked more than 200 cupcakes, sold them, and used the proceeds to help a classmate and other children with bone cancer. She continues to make her delicious treats for teachers and community members in need. She plans to use her passion to go to culinary school so she can turn frowns upside down.

Maddie is the 23rd Kentucky Distinguished Student and the first student to be awarded in the Northern Kentucky region. She will receive a College Entity Account from the Kentucky Education Savings Plan Trust (KESPT) and a Certificate of Excellence at the Kentucky Capitol Building in Frankfort.