Student helps start foundation to honor fallen Scott County deputy

Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 22nd.

Georgetown, Ky (WTVQ): A foundation started in honor of a Scott County Deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 22nd, a day Andrew Doyle will never forget, “He was about twenty minutes from where I was at the time he was killed,” Doyle said.

Doyle is a freshman at EKU majoring in criminal justice. He reached out to Conley’s wife and they started the Caleb Conley foundation. Doyle has no personal connection to Caleb Conley, but when he heard about how Conley was killed, he says he knew he wanted to do something to honor his life. “Caleb was working an overtime shift the day he was shot. So, he wasn’t even supposed to be at work that day,” he said.

Deputy Conley, was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop on I-75. Conley was a U.S. Army veteran, and had served with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years. He left behind his wife and two children. “Caleb gave the ultimate sacrifice at work doing his job to protect the citizens in Georgetown/Scott County,” Doyle said.

The goal of the foundation is to raise money for first responders who are killed or injured in the line of duty. The foundation created in his honor includes a website where supporters can buy items, and donate directly to the foundation. Even with what happened to Conley, Doyle is not discouraged.

“I want to fight myself even more,” he said. “I want to go into law enforcement more than I did before.”

Doyle hopes in the future to be a K-9 Deputy.