Student mental health recommendations presented to legislators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Frankfort Tuesday to discuss youth mental health.

Coleman spoke with the state’s Legislative Committee on Education, alongside members of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council.

According to the Student Advisory Board, members have been focusing on mental health issues, saying after surveying students in different parts of the state, there were things most students wanted the board to know.

Namely, that every student knows they have access to programs that already exist.

“I think the main thing is we want adults and policymakers to listen to students and when they do that the other things will fall in line, such as those mental health days, education around mental health and all the other recommendations we talked about today so we can really create that stigma-free environment for schools,” said Kentucky Department of Education Student Advisor Logan Justice.

The Student Advisory Board recommended that students be given six mental health days per year.

Updated professional development for teachers was also suggested so educators can better recognize when a student is dealing with mental health issues.