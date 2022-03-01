Student member sought for Kentucky Board of Education

Applications are due March 7 at 5:00 p.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education is looking for a student to serve as a nonvoting member of the state Board of Education.

The deadline to apply is next week, and the agency has not received any applications, Meredith Brewer, the department’s director of education policy, said last week at the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council meeting.

Brewer asked the council members to encourage fellow students to apply.

The next student board member must be a current sophomore residing in the 4th Congressional District.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. EST March 7. The application review subcommittee, which is made up of Student Advisory Council members, will meet the following week to review applications.

The subcommittee will recommend up to three candidates, and a Board of Education subcommittee will select a candidate. The full board will consider the candidate April 20.