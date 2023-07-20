Strong-to-severe storms possible Thursday

After state record rainfall early Wednesday in western Kentucky, we are tracking the potential for severe weather for our portion of the state. Strong-to-severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail will be the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be possible and there is a low-end threat tornado threat.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team all day Thursday for more updates.

All of the storm activity day into tonight will be ahead of a frontal boundary that will cross through the region on Friday and will lead to drier conditions for the weekend. Rain chances will be low, but the humidity will be noticeable lower as well. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will struggle to reach the low-to-mid 80s.

Temperatures will start to climb into the upper 80s near 90 by the middle of next week. There will be daily shower and storm chances, but for now those rain chances are low.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms early, drier by early Friday morning. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Stray shower or storm, partly cloudy. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.