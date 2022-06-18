Strong thunderstorms move out; Beautiful weekend weather moves in

Strong and severe thunderstorms were widespread Friday morning and afternoon, bringing reports of power outages and wind damage. The cold front responsible is moving south across the Blue Grass State, and stable, cooler air is moving in for the weekend.

Saturday will start a little cool but quickly warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon with a nearly cloudless sky. Winds will also be light.



Sunday will be similar, only a touch warmer. It’s not until Monday that we start to notice the first signs of a significant change in the weather pattern. Yet another ridge of high pressure will move in and carry the jet stream well to the north. This leaves us dry and hot.

The Climate Prediction Center suggests temperatures will stay above average through the end of June.