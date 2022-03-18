Strong storms possible Friday evening

A warm and quiet workweek comes to an end as showers and storms move through Friday evening

Strong-to-Severe Storm Risk Late Friday

A Level 1 (Marginal) Severe Risk has been issued for Friday. Damaging wind gusts will be the top threat. This will also be the first favorable setup so far this year for large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The “primetime” for these storms will be during the evening hours. Rain showers earlier in the day won’t pose a severe threat but will cause a wet midday commute. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts for your Friday evening activities.

Cloudy and Cooler Saturday

Showers will linger into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will also struggle to reach the upper 40s by the afternoon. This will be much cooler than what we’ve seen all week and cooler than we will be to end the weekend on Sunday. Sunday we return to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heavy rain and storms mid-next week

Another round of rain and storms is on the way Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Flooding rain will likely be a bigger threat than severe weather with this system. Something we will be keeping our eyes on.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

FRIDAY: Midday showers, late PM severe storm risk. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds: S 5-15 MPH, gusts as high as 30 MPH.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe storms during the 1st half of the night, showers move in after. Winds: S 5-15 MPH, gusts as high as 30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers off and on all day. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15 MPH, gusts as high as 35 MPH.