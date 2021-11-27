Stretch of Harrodsburg Road in Lexington temporarily closed following serious accident

Lexington Police say two people suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A busy stretch of Harrodsburg Road at Old Schoolhouse Lane in south Lexington was closed for three hours on Friday following a serious accident, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say around 5:20 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck, who was traveling inbound on Harrodsburg Road, rear-ended a car.

Police say the driver of the car and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. No names were released.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

A stretch of Harrodsburg Road from Old Schoolhouse Lane to Dogwood Trace was closed until around 8:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Police say no charges were filed against the pickup truck driver.