Strawberry picking family tradition among some farm-goers

Eckert's Orchard held it's Strawberry Festival where guests can pick their own fresh fruit

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Strawberry Ffestival at Eckert’s Orchard continued Sunday with lots of families coming to grab bushels of fresh fruit.

Eckert’s says the strawberries were planted in September and cropped up a bit early around the beginning of May. The farm says it holds classes some weekday nights on different products you can make with their produce, like strawberry freezer jam.

Some families tell us strawberry picking at Eckert’s is a family tradition and they look forward to getting fresh strawberries every year.

“What are we going to make with our strawberries? Ice cream!” says the Arbuckle family.

“It’s just a time for families to come out and enjoy themselves and kind of unplug from technology and things going on,” says Megan Fields, farm manager. “Just come out to the farm and pick something that they see where it grows, they can meet me, the grower, and they can take something home that’s absolutely delicious.”

The strawberry festival continues next weekend. For more information on ticket prices and hours, visit the website at the link HERE.