State’s positivity rate nearing 10% again, other indicators remain flat for two weeks

Hospitalizations, ICU cases hover in same range

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spike in COVID cases is continuing across the state.

In the its daily report Wednesday (click here), the state announced 2,913 new COVID cases and a 9.61% positivity rate. The state also reported 36 deaths. Of the new cases, 541 are in people 18 and under.

The new case numbers compared 2,566 cases Tuesday, 1,215 Monday, 1,531 Sunday, 2,575 Saturday, 2,582 cases Friday, Thursday’s 2,507, last Wednesday’s 2,913, 2,559 last Tuesday, 1,089 last Monday, last Sunday’s 989, last Saturday’s 2,308, and 2,773 Dec. 10 and 2,736 Dec. 9.

The positivity rate was up from Tuesday’s 9.33%, Monday’s 9.2%, 8.94% Friday, 8.84% Thursday, 8.77% last Wednesday, 8.79% last Tuesday, and last Monday’s 8.78%. The last time it was above 9% was 9.14% on Dec. 8 and 9.17% on Dec. 7.

The state now has lost 11,918 people to COVID-related causes.

The state has logged 836,441 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations remained relatively flat with 1,210 report Wednesday, compared to 1,205 Tuesday, 1,206 Monday, 1,255 Friday, 1,236 Thursday, 1,249 last Wednesday, last Tuesday’s 1,216, and last Monday’s 1,253. The number still is above Dec. 10’s 1,192 and Dec. 9’s 1,167.

ICU admittance has not changed as much, with 327 Wednesday, 328 Tuesday, 325 Monday, 329 Friday, 315 Thursday, last Wednesday’s 327, 316 last Tuesday and last Monday, Dec. 10’s 319 and Dec. 9’s 314.

The number of those on a ventilator jumped with 185 reported Wednesday, compared to 174 Tuesday, 176 Monday, 195 Friday, 193 Thursday, last Wednesday’s 179, last Tuesday’s 175, last Monday’s 181, Dec. 10’s 191, and Dec. 9’s 185.