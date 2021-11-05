State’s positivity rate jumps Friday, still can’t crack 5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s fight with the COVID virus continues to struggle as the positivity rate jumped Friday and the state reported more than 50 deaths again.

In the state’s Friday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,421 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 5.19%, up from 5.03% Thursday. The governor also reported 53 deaths, including the loss of a 32 year old.

Of the new cases, 431 are in people under the age of 18. Since March 2020, the state has recorded 750,985 cases.

The 53 deaths pushed the number of people lost to COVID-related causes to 9,939.

The state’s 5.19% positivity rate was the highest in more than a week.

Hospitalizations were at 726 Friday, down from 765 Thursday and 762 Wednesday.

A total of 219 people are in intensive care, virtually unchanged from 217 Thursday but down from 232 Wednesday. Like hospitalizations, the numbers are below last week.

Also, 128 people are on ventilators, down from 133 people Thursday and 137 Wednesday but less than 20 below most of last week’s numbers.