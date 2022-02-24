State’s positivity rate drops below 11%, other indicators dropping again

Positivity rate down almost 2 percentage points since Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate continued its steady and now somewhat rapid decline Wednesday, falling more than a percentage point to below 11%.

In its daily report (click here), the state announced 2,689 new cases, a positivity rate of 10.80%, down from 12.18% Tuesday, and 25 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 43 years old. The positivity was down from 12.74% Monday.

The deaths pushed the total number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,689 and the new cases pushed the state’s total to 1,270,258.

According to the report, after jumping Tuesday, the number of people in the hospital fell to 1,323 from 1,384 Tuesday and 1,333 Monday. A total of 254 people are in intensive care, down from 260 Tuesday and 270 Monday, and 131 are on a ventilator, down from 138 Tuesday and 141 Monday.