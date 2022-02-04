State’s positivity rate down again, hospitalizations rise

Overall numbers continue to suggest a downward slide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID numbers continue a slow decline but they still are filled with pain.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 8,994 newly reported cases Thursday, a positivity rate of 25.67%, and 30 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 41 years old. The deaths pushed the state past another grim mark with 13,026 residents now lost to COVID-related causes.

In its daily update Thursday (click here), the state noted 2,461 of the new cases are in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate is down from 26.78% Wednesday, 27.51% Tuesday, 28.49% Monday, 31.6% last Thursday, 32.44% last Wednesday, 33% last Tuesday and 33.06% last Monday.

The state now has recorded 1,185,431 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

After falling earlier in the week, hospitalizations edged up again to 2,443 Thursday from 2,438 Wednesday, 2,401 Tuesday and 2,413 Monday. The number of people in intensive care rose to 455 from 448 Wednesday, 443 Tuesday and 454 Monday. And the number of people on ventilators remained volatile, rising to 223 Thursday from 219 Wednesday but down from 244 Tuesday and 232 Monday.