State’s COVID positivity slips for second day, 28% of new cases in kids

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a state where any hint of improvement is welcome, Kentucky may have gotten just such a welcomed sign Wednesday.

In its daily report (click here), the state reported 12,827 new COVID cases, which was down slightly from the previous week, and a positivity rate of 32.44%, which is down a fraction from 33% Tuesday and 33.06% Monday.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how the virus is spreading in the community.

Of the new cases, 3,638 are among people 18 and under. That was up from 3,428 Tuesday when the state reported 2,000 more total cases. The number of cases among kids has been at about 25% of total cases for weeks and Wednesday’s number was above 28%.

The 31 deaths deaths pushed the number of people lost to COVID-relate causes to 12,817.

Since the first case was diagnosed on March 6, 2020, the state has recorded 1,112,651 cases.

The other indicators such as hospitalizations are up. The state reported 2,493 hospitalizations Wednesday, up from 2,397 Tuesday and 2,326 Monday; 474 people in ICU, compared to 452 Tuesday and 440 Monday; and 271 people on a ventilator compared to 272 Tuesday and 257 Monday.

Kentucky is still setting new records for both COVID-19 test positivity rate and new cases. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are near the all-time peak during the delta surge and many hospitals in Kentucky are struggling.