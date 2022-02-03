State’s COVID positivity rate, case numbers continue down

Hospitalizations, other indicators not dropping as fast

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After weeks of the state’s COVID numbers only getting worse, they continued to get better Wednesday.

In his daily update (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 7,406 newly reported cases, 21 deaths and a positivity rate of 26.78%. Of the new cases, 2,094 are in people under 18. That marked the third day this week the percentage of cases among kids was more than 25% of the total.

The 21 deaths raised the total of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,996.

The positivity rate is significantly better than the last week, down from 27.51% Tuesday, 28.49% Monday, 31.6% Thursday, 32.44% last Wednesday, 33% last Tuesday and 33.06% last Monday.

The state now has recorded 1,176,470 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

After falling Tuesday for one of the few times in five weeks, hospitalizations edged up with 2,438 people in the hospital, up from 2,401 Tuesday and 2,413 Monday. The number of people in intensive care rose to 448 compared to 443 Tuesday and 454 Monday. But the number of people on ventilators dropped to 219 from 244 Tuesday and 232 Monday.

Overall the percentage of inpatient beds, ICU and ventilator capacity being used fell for a second straight week.