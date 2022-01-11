State’s COVID positivity rate at almost 27%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The omicron-driven COVID surge officially has engulfed the entire state as every county now is in the ‘red’ category for high incidence rates.

And Tuesday’s state report ( click ), only supported the ongoing surge.

The state announced 9,450 new cases with another record positivity rate of 26.79% Of the new cases, 2,348 are in people 18 and under. The positivity rate was up from 26.33% Monday, 24.45% Friday and 23.67% last Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported 52,603 new COVID-19 cases last week, the highest weekly total ever by nearly 22,000 cases. The second highest week for new cases was the week ending Sept. 5, 2021, when 30,680 cases were reported.

The state has listed 941,986 total cases since March 2020.

Tuesday’s report also included nine deaths, raising the number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,434.

The number of patients in hospitals, in intensive care and on ventilators also continue to climb, almost exponentially. The report listed 1,953 people in the hospital, up from 1,873 Monday and 1,856 Friday; 449 in ICU compared to 452 Monday and 423 Friday; and 237 on ventilators, compared to 238 Monday and 223 Friday.

The biggest strain so far on hospitals remains in ICU capacity with all but one of the state’s 10 medical regions reporting ICU capacity filled above 85%. Of ICU capacity, all 10 regions are using at least 20% of capacity for COVID cases and two using almost 50%.