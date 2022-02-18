State’s COVID hospitalization numbers down more than 100, ICU cases below 300

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some key COVID indicators continue to drop in Kentucky, joining the positivity rate and case counts in a “positive trajectory.”

In its daily report Friday (click here), the state reported 4,388 cases, a 14.34% positivity rate and 46 deaths, including a Kentuckian as young as 45 years old. The positivity rate was down from 15.19% Thursday, 16.19% Wednesday, Tuesday’s 17.16% and Monday’s 17.93%.

The 37 deaths increased the total number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,565.

The state now has recorded 1,258,447 cases almost 24 months into the pandemic.

The other three key indicators — hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and patients on ventilators — have started showing more significant declines. Friday’s 1,540 people in the hospital was down almost 100 from Thursday’s 1,634 and even lower compared to Tuesday’s 1,765, Monday’s 1,750, and 2,117 last Thursday. The 292 people in intensive care marked the first time the number has been below 300 in weeks and it’s down more than 100 from 393 just a week. And the 144 people on a ventilator compares to 148 Thursday, 167 Tuesday and 195 last Thursday.