State’s COVID death total tops 11,000, positivity above 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After topping 3,000 for one day, the number of new COVID cases in the state fell back slightly Thursday, but the positivity rate jumped above 9% for the first time since September.

In Thursday’s report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,841 new cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths and an increased positivity rate of 9.20%. Of the new cases, 718 were in people 18 and under. The state now has logged 792,015 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Thursday’s number was down from 3,312 new cases Wednesday, but up from 2,558 reported Tuesday.

The positivity rate was up from 8.56% Wednesday, 8.31% Tuesday, 8.14% on Monday, Sunday’s 7.94%, 7.60% on Saturday, 7.30% Friday, Thursday’s 7.07%, 7.05% last Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 6.77%.

The Governor also reported 2,682,277 Kentuckians vaccinated, with 60% of residents having received at least their first shot

The state also reported 40 deaths, which raised the state’s total to 11,027 lost to COVID-related causes.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations rose to 987, up from 948 Wednesday, 930 Tuesday, 859 people on Monday, 833 on Sunday, 788 Saturday, Friday’s 821, 820 on Thursday, 818 last Wednesday and 835 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance is at 259, up from 249 Wednesday and close to Tuesday’s 266, up from Monday’s 241 patients, Sunday’s 229, 212 on Saturday, 204 Friday, Thursday’s 211, 204 last Wednesday and 217 last Tuesday.

The number of those on a ventilator went up to 132 from 123 Wednesday, 122 Tuesday, 111 on Monday, 101 on Sunday, Saturday’s 103, the Friday’s 111, Thursday’s 103, last Wednesday’s 107 and 98 last Tuesday.