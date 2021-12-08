State’s COVID cases top 3,000 again, 16 year old among the deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s new COVID case numbers topped 3,000 again Wednesday as the state’s death total included a 16 year old.

In the state’s Wednesday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,032 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 9.14%, down slightly from 9.17% Tuesday but still above the 9.13% Monday. Of the new cases, 798 are in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate has climbed from Sunday’s 9.02% and 9.11% on Saturday, down from Friday’s 9.21% and 9.20% on Thursday and up from 8.56% last Wednesday and 8.31% last Tuesday.

The governor also reported 70 deaths, including the 16 year old. The state now has lost 11,418 residents to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 2,728 cases Tuesday, 1,347 cases Monday, 1,194 Sunday, Saturday’s 2,350, 2,813 Friday, Thursday’s 2,841, 3,312 Wednesday and 2,558 last Tuesday.

The state now has logged 805,426 cases of COVID since March 2020.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations continued to rise with 1,144 in the hospital, up from 1,109 Tuesday, 1,077 Monday, 1,039 on Sunday, Saturday’s 1,020, 972 on Friday, Thursday’s 987, 948 last Wednesday and 930 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance were back up to 312, compared to 305 Tuesday, 310 Monday, 301 on Sunday, Saturday’s 300, Friday’s 284, Thursday’s 259, 249 last Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 266.

The number of those on a ventilator went up to 179 from 174 Tuesday, 168 Monday, 155 on Sunday, Saturday’s 159, 156 on Friday, 132 on Thursday, 123 last Wednesday and 122 last Tuesday.