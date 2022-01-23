State troopers investigate shooting in Harlan County

One man injured and flown to hospital.

CRANKS CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Sunday morning shooting leaves ne injured in Harlan County, but state troopers haven’t released many more details.

According t the Kentucky State Police, at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call of a shooting on Skidmore Cemetery Road in the Cranks Creek community of Harlan County.

Initial investigation indicates a man was visiting a residence on Skidmore Cemetery Road, an argument ensued, leading to a shooting. A man was transported to Harlan ARH and later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time, according to the KSP.

This was an isolated incident, the community is not in danger, troopers said. At this time no arrests have been made. KSP Det. Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation. KSP will release more information as it becomes available.