State Treasurer Ball fills staff vacancies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball announced Monday the hires of Brittany Warford as General Counsel and Jocky Denguessi Kwin as Director of Unclaimed Property.

As General Counsel, Warford will lead the Treasury’s legal efforts, including actions taken to prevent the unconstitutional spending of taxpayer dollars. Kwin will manage the Unclaimed Property Division.

Both join Treasurer Ball’s team on the heels of her returning the most unclaimed property in a single year in Kentucky history; Ball returned more than $26 million to Kentuckians in 2021, adding to her overall total of returning $129 million since first taking office.

“Brittany and Jocky are both very bright leaders with passion for serving Kentucky. I am thrilled to welcome them both to my team and know they will be instrumental in continuing my efficient protection of taxpayer dollars,” Treasurer Ball said. “Brittany is a sharp attorney and her background in finance law is well-suited to the Treasury. Jocky’s record of leading teams to success is an invaluable asset to my team.”

Warford, a Las Vegas, Nevada native, is a graduate of the University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law. She most recently served as an Assistant Attorney General in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Prior to her work in General Cameron’s office, Warford gained valuable experience as an associate for Frost Brown Todd in Louisville. Brittany lives in Lawrenceburg with her husband and son.

“I’m honored to serve the Commonwealth in this new role,” Warford said. “Time and time again, Treasurer Ball has proven her commitment to both the Constitution and fiscal responsibility, and I am proud to join her team.”

Denguessi Kwin, born in Cameroon, became a U.S Citizen in 2017. He earned a Political Science degree from Campbellsville University. Kwin formerly worked at Johns Hopkins and CHI St. Joseph Hospital. He lives in Lexington with his wife, Brystin.

“I am grateful to Treasurer Ball for the opportunity to serve as Unclaimed Property Director and look forward to returning property to Kentuckians,” Kwin said. “These returns can be life-changing for families and Treasurer Ball’s commitment to returning property throughout the pandemic and recently to those impacted by severe storms in Kentucky has been a great resource for those in need.”

Both began their positions on February 1, 2022.