State Senate proposes tax repaid to state taxpayers

Up to $1,000 for households, $500 for singles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to the news that inflation is at a 40-year high of 7.5 percent, the Senate rolled out Thursday morning a tax rebate plan in Senate Bill 194. The plan will keep more money in taxpayers’ pockets and empower them with the tools to make appropriate choices for their families, sponsors said during a special meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and Revenue.

Under the Senate’s plan, each working Kentucky taxpayer will receive up to $500 and a maximum of $1,000 per household. This tax rebate is possible because of the conservative budgeting of the commonwealth; unexpected and exceptional revenue growth is expected to yield over $1.94 billion in excess funds that belong to Kentucky taxpayers. The program will cost $1.15 billion and still leave “plenty of money” in the state’s budget reserve fund which currently contains $1.5 billion and likely will grow more after the current budget year ends June 30.

“As our nation is experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, it’s important that lawmakers respond in a way that helps ease the burden on tax-paying Kentuckians,” said state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill), the bill’s sponsor.

McDaniel said the money is a current-year appropriation and doesn’t impact next year’s budget and leaves $800 million in the current year budget that can be used for other requests.

“This does not touch the biennial budget process and leaves a substantial amount to carry forward,” McDaniel said during the committee meeting.