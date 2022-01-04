State road remains closed due to rock slide in Floyd County

The state says it could be days before KY 321 is reopened

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A state road in Floyd County remains closed in both directions following a rock slide after the recent heavy rain.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says KY 321 near Coyote Den, north of the National Guard Armory, is shut down in both directions until further notice. The state says it could take days to reopen the road.

Deputies suggest using US 23 and KY 302 around the lake as alternate routes.