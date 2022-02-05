State road crews around Lexington region focusing now on B and C routes

Road repair, other work also underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 personnel have addressed B and C routes Friday after A routes were completed. State forces continue to patrol and spot treat areas in counties this evening.

Priority A routes include major through routes and those most heavily traveled. Those include main roads between counties and hospitals. Priority B routes include other important, lesser traveled state routes. Additional roadways are in Priority C.

Crews have also been repairing potholes in the district. Road temperatures currently are in the mid to upper 20s. There is light snow reported for portions of the district. This snow will likely clear out within the next two hours.

Residual water left on roadways after melting can freeze and result in hazardous driving conditions. Motorists should remember that as temperatures decline this evening there is also the possibility of black ice.

Black ice can form on previously treated asphalt and concrete. Ice develops on bridges, overpasses and ramps prior to surface level roadways.

The KYTC snow and ice information website provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal: http://snowky.ky.gov

District 7 includes Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.