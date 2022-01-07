State reports 11,000 new cases, positivity rate almost 25%

Hospitalizations, ICU cases, ventilator numbers rising

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID case numbers are only getting scarier.

In its daily report Friday (click), the state announced 11,096 cases and a positivity rate of 24.45%, up from 23.67% Wednesday. Friday’s numbers also included 39 deaths.

Of the new cases, 1,878 are in people 18 and under. The deaths raised the number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12.358. The state has recorded 915,881 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Governor said although he is hopeful that we will not see a similar increase in ICU admissions and patients needing to be placed on a ventilator, there are still people who are getting very sick from the omicron variant and it is still placing a strain on our health care system.

So far, those numbers continue to increase, including 1,856 people hospitalized, 423 in ICU and 223 on a ventilator.