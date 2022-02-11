State Rep. Westrom withdrawing from race, won’t seek re-election

Two Democrats will remain in the May 17 primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nearly 24 years after being elected to represent the 79th House District in Lexington, state Rep. Susan Westrom announced Thursday she has chosen to withdraw as a candidate for the 2022 election. She will continue to serve her last term through the end of the year.

“Being a voice in Frankfort for the 79th District in Lexington after being elected in 1998 has been a highlight of my life journey. However, my goal was to retire from the General Assembly before I began sleeping in my legislative chair in the House chamber,” she said. “That still may be years off, but it is time for someone else to take on this role and bring fresh eyes and ideas to meet the challenges and opportunities we face in our community and across the commonwealth.”

Her withdrawal will leave Democrats Justin Bramhall and Chad Aull in the May 17 Democratic primary. No Republicans have qualified.

During her time in the Kentucky House, Rep. Westrom, a known Child Advocate, fought to get juveniles out of adult jails, carried the Smoke Free Kentucky bill for three years, championed our global equine industry and currently is challenging electric utilities to be more accountable to the communities they serve before clear-cutting trees well below their transmission lines.

In 2011, she was the principal sponsor of the legislation making it easier for families to qualify for help from the Kentucky Housing Corporation, and she was the legislative liaison to the World Equestrian Games held at the Kentucky Horse Park. She also was strong advocate for bringing the Breeders Cup to Keeneland, which first hosted the races in 2015 and will be host for a third time later this year. In 2019 she was the first nominee inducted into the “Order of the Writ” by Founders of the Bourbon Industry in Kentucky.

“While COVID has certainly made things more challenging for all of us, I believe that overall, Fayette County has made tremendous strides since I was first elected,” Rep Westrom said. “I’m convinced, though, that even better days are ahead as relationships are grown with many new members. I may no longer be serving in the House starting next year, but my heart for public service will remain strong.”