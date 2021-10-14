State positivity rate falls below 8%

Kentucky's positivity rate and other key indicators of COVID-19 fell in Thursday's report.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since the first of the year, Kentucky’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has fallen below 8%.

In Thursday’s report, the state announced 2,305 new cases of COVID-19 and a decreased positivity rate of 7.91%. Of the new cases, 594 are in people 18 and under.

The new cases pushed the state’s total since March 2020 to 721,895.

The governor also reported 52 new deaths, raising that grim number to 9,262.

The positivity rate was down from 8.00% Wednesday, 8.12% on Tuesday and 8.26%on Monday.

Other indicators saw a decrease as well.

Hospitalizations were down to 1,354 on Thursday compared to 1,365 on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care fell to 399 on Thursday, down from 398 on Wednesday and Tuesday and 418 Monday.

People on ventilators went down to 270 on Thursday compared to 275 on Wednesday, but up from 262 on Tuesday and 266 on Monday.